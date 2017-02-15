Labor Group Says Whoever Is Chosen As Secretary Of Labor Will Be Critical For Ohio

By 31 minutes ago
  • Members of the Ohio AFL-CIO protest Andrew Puzder as President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Labor.
    Members of the Ohio AFL-CIO protest Andrew Puzder as President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Labor.
    Karen Kasler

A group representing 650,000 union members in Ohio opposed the nomination of Andrew Puzder, who's now withdrawn as President Trump’s nominee as the secretary of labor. But a progressive leaning think tank says whoever heads that agency is critical to working Ohioans.

What happens at the US Labor Department is very important when it comes to Ohio, says Hannah Halbert with the liberal leaning Policy Matters Ohio.  "The state’s wage and hour enforcement division has six investigators covering the entire state of Ohio. And we’re one of the most poorly staffed divisions in the nation.”

The Ohio AFL-CIO was opposed to the nomination as secretary of labor Andrew Puzder, the CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee's fast food restaurants. Exit polls show many Ohio union members voted for Donald Trump on issues related to trade, but the group says its members are very concerned about minimum wage and workplace rights.

Tags: 
Labor
Labor unions
Policy Matters Ohio
Ohio AFL-CIO

Related Content

Group's Annual Report On Working Ohio Shows Low Worker Participation, High Income Inequality

By Sep 6, 2016
Policy Matters Ohio

Though Ohio’s jobless rate is below the national average and the state is on a job-gaining trend, a new economic report says there are still some numbers that show workers are still suffering in Ohio.

Another Labor Fight Ahead At The Ohio Statehouse?

By Jul 1, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Once again, a bill that would allow Ohioans to opt out of union representation for public sector jobs has been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse.

Statehouse Democrats Are Pushing A Bill To Make It Tougher To Move Call Centers Overseas

By Aug 3, 2016
Jo Ingles

Democrats in the state legislature are pushing a bill that would make it tougher for companies to move call centers overseas.