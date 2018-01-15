Lack Of Federal Funding For The Children's Health Insurance Program Could Put A Big Strain On Ohio

By 6 hours ago
  • Director of Ohio Office of Health Transformation
    Greg Moody
    Statehouse News Bureau

A program that helps working families in Ohio afford health care for their children with serious medical conditions is in limbo right now. 

Office of Health Transformation Director Greg Moody says Congress has not re-authorized money for CHIP, the children’s health insurance program that provides health care for 220,000 Ohio kids. He says without that federal money, the program would strain the state’s budget.

“A significant portion of the federal share of the program, that’s about $15 million every month in Ohio, will run out in April and will force the state to take money from other programs to fill that gap.”

Families in CHIP earn up to 206 percent of the federal poverty level – that’s just over $40-thousand a year for the average family of three.

Tags: 
CHIP funding
Medicaid
Greg Moody

Related Content

Trump Administration Paves Way For Ohio's Medicaid Work Requirement

By Jan 11, 2018
Andy Chow

The Trump Administration is clearing the way for states to attach work requirements for Medicaid. The announcement has sparked outrage among health care advocates. This can mean some changes for the state’s program.

Trump Administration Opening Door To Medicaid Work Requirements

By Nov 9, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open the door for Ohio to implement a controversial measure.

Medicaid Critics Approve Money Request, Favor Cost-Cutting Moves

By Oct 30, 2017
Andy Chow

For the first time since lawmakers required it in the budget, Gov. John Kasich’s administration made a trip to the Statehouse to ask a panel of legislators to release hundreds of millions of dollars to fund Medicaid. 

Ohio Medicaid Testing Payment System For Behavioral Health Redesign

By Oct 23, 2017
Andy Chow

The state is redesigning the way mental health and addiction services are covered under health care plans. Those services are critical in fighting the deadly opioid crisis. That means a lot of testing is needed before implementing the new system.