Large Solar Farms Proposed In Three Ohio Counties

By 8 minutes ago
  • State regulators are looking over proposals to put solar farms in Brown, Hardin and Vinton counties.
    Dan Konik

A couple of large wind farms have cropped up in Ohio over the past couple of years, but the state still hasn’t seen a big development with solar power. That could change very soon with not one but three big solar farms in the works.

The three plans, which have been submitted for approval by state regulators, would generate between 125-150 megawatts each.

To get an idea of just how big this is, the largest solar generator right now is a 20 megawatt facility in Bowling Green.

The three plants would be in Brown, Hardin and Vinton counties.

Kent Truckor is with Invenergy, which is leading the projects in Hardin and Vinton.

“I think it’s exciting for us, it’s exciting for the state of Ohio because this is really the first major push into large scale solar development in the state and solar construction and operations.”

The three projects could create more than 1,000 construction jobs and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes revenue for the counties.

