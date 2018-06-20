Lawmaker: Reagan Tokes Act Will Encourage Rehabilitation, Basing Release On Good Behavior

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio House
    Ohio House
    Andy Chow

The Ohio House passed a high-profile bill to reform criminal sentencing and strengthen probation monitoring. The bill is in response to the murder of an OSU student last year.

The Reagan Tokes Act is named after the Ohio State University student who was raped and murdered by a man who was out of prison on probation.

The bill allows for indefinite sentencing for first- and second-degree felonies, basing release on good behavior.

As Republican Rep. Jim Hughes explains, Tokes’ killer Brian Golsby committed many violations while in prison for a previous crime.

“Under our current determinate sentencing structure, Golsby’s behavior in prison had no effect on his release day and thus provide little incentive for his rehabilitation,” says Hughes.

The bill now goes to the Senate where leaders have expressed support for the legislation.

Tags: 
Reagan Tokes
criminal sentencing

Related Content

Prosecutor Supports Bill Named For Reagan Tokes, But Says Some Changes Could Have Come Earlier

By Sep 28, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The prosecutor involved in the case of the kidnapping, rape and murder of an Ohio State student in February is pleased with the introduction of legislation named for her. But he thinks changes relating to release and monitoring of accused criminals could have happened sooner.

Reagan Tokes Act Would Increase Penalties For Dangerous Felons And Beef Up Monitoring of Parolees

By Sep 27, 2017
Parents of Reagan Tokes, slain Ohio State University student
Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that would keep dangerous felons behind bars and increases monitoring of them once they are released. It comes after the kidnapping, rape, and murder of an Ohio State student from northwest Ohio earlier this year.