Lawmaker Resigns Over "Inappropriate Conduct" Inside His Office

  • Rep. Wes Goodman (R-Cardington)
A state lawmaker has resigned after a state employee accused him of inappropriate conduct inside his downtown Columbus office. This is the second resignation to come from Capitol Square this week.

Republican Representative Wes Goodman left office because of unspecified, inappropriate behavior.

The House Republican Caucus says someone lodged a verbal complaint against Goodman. The caucus wouldn’t say what Goodman did, only that it involved inappropriate conduct with someone who is not employed by the legislature and that it happened in Goodman’s state office.

The caucus adds that it was not a case of harassment of any kind.

In a statement, Goodman says he “sincerely regrets” that his actions and choices kept him from serving his constituents and state.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he asked Goodman to resign once he learned about the conduct.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chief of Staff Mike Premo resigned earlier this week, also under the guise of “inappropriate conduct.” But it’s unclear what actions led to that.

Wes Goodman
resignations

