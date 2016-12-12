Lawmakers Elected Not To Pass Ban On Lame Duck Sessions During Lame Duck Session

By Dec 12, 2016
  • Karen Kasler

Dozens of the more than a thousand bills proposed in the House and Senate this year passed in the lame duck session in the last two weeks. The rest all died. But there was one that didn’t make it, and it was a surprise to no one.

Rep. Terry Boose (R-Norwalk) has no love for lame duck sessions. He proposed banning those marathons of legislative activity every two years, after an election where all 99 House members have either just been re-elected or defeated, or weren’t on the ballot. Boose spoke jokingly on the House floor about his anti-lame duck bill while talking about a dream he had about another measure. “At the end of my dream, well then we inserted the ‘eliminate the lame duck’ language but I do realize that’s only a dream,” Boose said.

Only seven states allow lame duck sessions. Boose’s bill had been introduced in May and got just one courtesy hearing, and he won’t be back to reintroduce it – he was term limited.

