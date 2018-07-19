Lawmakers Get Ball Rolling On Sports Betting

Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to regulate gambling on sports. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Sports betting is no longer federally banned but states still need to create their own laws around the issue.

A bipartisan effort at the Statehouse would get the ball rolling with several meetings to gather input from any interested parties.

Republican Representative Dave Greenspan is one of the sponsors of a placeholder bill, HB714, he says it’s important for Ohio to start a collaborative process now as other states are already launching their programs.

“This is happening around the country. This is the beginning of the process. If Ohio is going to participate in this type of activity I believe that we would be prudent in being an early adopter,” says Greenspan.

Greenspan says already having casinos in Ohio will be helpful now that the state has an infrastructure for gambling.

Republican Sen. John Eklund and Democratic Sen. Sean O'Brien are co-sponsoring the same placeholder bill, SB316, in the Senate.