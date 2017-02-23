Lawmakers From Ohio And Wisconsin Teaming Up To Get Federal Government's Attention

By 4 seconds ago
  • Ohio Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville, left) shakes hands with Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos
    Ohio Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville, left) shakes hands with Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos
    Karen Kasler

Ohio House leaders held a first-ever news conference with their Republican counterparts from another Midwestern state, saying they’re teaming up to send a message to federal lawmakers.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos say they’ll send a joint letter to US Speaker Paul Ryan about issues the federal government might be turning back to states, such as Medicaid. Vos notes governors have been active in speaking out. “But I also want to make sure, as a Speaker, that the voices of state legislators who, I think, in many ways are closer to their districts and closer to some of the issues than a governor might be, are at the table and have that same opportunity.”

Rosenberger says lawmakers from Ohio and Wisconsin are also sharing ideas – for instance, on how to deal with aging and long-term care issues and with their states’ drug and opioid problems.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
aging
Medicaid expansion
opioids

Related Content

Federal Government Rejects Waiver To Allow Controversial Changes For Some Ohio Medicaid Recipients

By Sep 9, 2016
medicaid.ohio.gov

The federal government has rejected a plan proposed by state lawmakers to require about a million Ohio Medicaid recipients to pay premiums for their coverage.

What's Working? Community Leaders Unite To Share Ideas On Fighting Opioid Epidemic

By Feb 15, 2017
Dan Konik

More people died in Ohio from an opioid overdose than any other state in the country in 2014, according to the latest national numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation. It’s a dilemma law enforcement, faith groups and other community leaders are all trying to get a grip on. They’re hoping sharing as many ideas as possible can be the first step in winning the fight against this epidemic.

Bipartisan Support For Medicaid Expansion

By Jan 13, 2017
Jo Ingles

As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio. 

Senior Coalition Formed To Help Ohio's Growing 65 And Over Population

By Aug 31, 2016
Dan Konik

A coalition has been created to deal with problems facing aging Ohioans.