Lawmakers' Panel To Examine Connection Between Poverty And Education In Series Of Meetings

By 57 seconds ago
  • Karen Kasler

60% of Ohio public school students living in poverty scored below proficient on required statewide tests, and the districts that have the lowest test scores have the highest percentages of poor students. That’s based on data from the Ohio Department of Education.  State lawmakers are now studying the connection between education and poverty.

Last month, the House Speaker's Task Force on Education & Poverty heard about the data on the achievement gap between students at different income levels. This month, they heard that kids in poverty are more likely to have health problems like asthma and obesity, and less likely to be able to get health care. Amy Rush Stevens with the non-partisan Health Policy Institute of Ohio told the task force that some schools are now partnering with health care providers. “There’s really good research showing that school-based health centers can improve health outcomes for kids and can also help to improve educational outcomes.”

The panel will meet three more times before making recommendations on policy changes.

Tags: 
poverty
Education
achievement gap

Related Content

"Hillbilly Elegy" Author Envisions Different Approach To Affordable Housing

By Aug 2, 2017
Dan Konik

J.D. Vance, the best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is starting to appear in the spotlight more and more with his thoughts on how the government should take on issues that affect the working poor, suggesting an interest in public service. Vance discussed his ideas on how Ohio should tackle poverty during a forum in Columbus.

Districts Say Some Third Graders Might Not Move Up Because Of Questions About Reading Tests Scores

By Jul 13, 2017
Karen Kasler

At least three big school districts are pleading with state education officials to take a close look at what they think is a major discrepancy. This has to do with the tests given to see if a third grader can advance to the next level in reading. 

Advocates Point To Poverty Study To Argue For Programs Eyed For Cuts By President Trump

By Mar 23, 2017
Andy Chow

A coalition of advocates for the poor have a new report on poverty in Ohio. And they're using it to call on Congress to save multiple programs that would help low-income Ohioans.

More Than A Sixth Of Ohioans Live In Poverty, And Half Are In Suburbs And Rural Areas

By Apr 27, 2016
OACAA.org

Sixteen percent of Ohioans lived all of last year in poverty, and nearly a third were under the federal poverty line for at least some of 2015. Those are among the findings in a report from community groups that work on the front lines of the war on poverty in Ohio.