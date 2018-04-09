Lawmakers Return To Statehouse Amid Questions About FBI Inquiry Surrounding Speaker

By 14 minutes ago
  • Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (third from left) stands with lawmakers on a trip to London last summer. Sources say that trip included two lobbyists for the title lending industry.
    Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (third from left) stands with lawmakers on a trip to London last summer. Sources say that trip included two lobbyists for the title lending industry.
    Facebook

Lawmakers are returning to Columbus after spring break amid mounting questions about the House Speaker and an FBI inquiry into activities he may be involved in. 

The nature of the FBI inquiry is still unspecified, but sources suggest that Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s international travel last year may have raised eyebrows – including a trip to London along with two lobbyists from the title lending industry, which has an interest in legislation that would put strict interest rate caps on payday lenders. That legislation is set for a hearing on Wednesday.  Rosenberger has hired a lawyer in response to learning of the inquiry, but says he hasn’t been told he’s under investigation. A spokesman for Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine has confirmed that the AG told Rosenberger in a conversation Friday that he should step down if the allegations are true. The spokesman says Rosenberger denied the allegations.

Tags: 
Payday lenders

Related Content

House Speaker Pro Tem Says Reports Of Caucus Calling For Rosenberger's Resignation Are "False"

By 22 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has hired a lawyer after he says he learned the FBI is asking questions about activities he may be involved in. But Rosenberger says he hasn’t been told he’s under investigation. And Rosenberger’s second in command in the House isn't saying much about what’s next.

Strict Interest Rate Cap Critical Issue In Payday Lending Reform Debate

By Apr 5, 2018
Dan Konik

A battle is brewing over payday lending in Ohio. There are more than 650 storefronts in the state but the industry argues that a new bill threatens to shut them all down. However, consumer advocates say payday lending has been skirting around state law for years to prey on desperate borrowers. 

Payday Lending Reform Advocates Taking Issue To Voters

By Jan 25, 2018
Andy Chow

The group pushing for payday lending reform is taking their fight outside of the Statehouse and to Ohio voters. Advocates hope to put an issue on the ballot that caps interest rates.

House GOP Taking Serious Look At Payday Lending Bill

By Dec 4, 2017
Andy Chow

After months of sitting in limbo, a House bill to crackdown on skyrocketing payday lending interest loans might see some movement. The next step is to evaluate the lasting outcomes.

Plan Would Take Payday Lending Interest Rates From As High As 600% to 28%

By Nov 1, 2017
Andy Chow

Several community groups rallied to show their support for a bipartisan bill they think is needed reform against predatory lending. 