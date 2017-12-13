Lawmakers Still Asking Questions About Licensing Process For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

Ohio’s leaders continue to ask questions about the process used for awarding licenses for the state’s new medical marijuana program. 

Lawmakers are still asking for information on how and why the state hired a consultant who was convicted of serious drug crimes to score applications for the program. At least one lawmaker is talking about legislation to deal with the issue but Senate President Larry Obhof isn’t convinced that’s needed at this point.

“We haven’t dug into the fine details of that and again, what needs to happen and what doesn’t, we will decide over the next few weeks in coordination with the administration, the state auditor and anyone else who might have oversight over that.”

One of the groups that sought and was denied a license say they’re proposing a ballot issue for next year to allow voters to legalize marijuana in Ohio. 

