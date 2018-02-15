Lawsuit Filed To Prevent New Abortion Law From Going Into Effect In Ohio

A lawsuit has been filed over a newly signed state law that bans abortion at the point a Down Syndrome diagnosis is made. This legal challenge might mean the law could be put on hold.

Emily Chestnut of Cincinnati has a six-year-old daughter who has Down syndrome. Sitting before reporters with Nora in her lap, Chestnut explains why she thinks the abortion ban shouldn’t be allowed to take effect.

“When they signed this bill, Governor Kasich and state legislators used my child as a political tool to promote their own agenda. They don’t care about Nora. If they did, they would be using their valuable time to ensure every child born with Down Syndrome has what they need to live a healthy full life.”

Chestnut says Down Syndrome children usually require health care services and long-term therapies that are generally not supported by lawmakers who passed this new law. And Chestnut also says she supports a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio. The ACLU wants a U.S. District Court to stop the new law signed by Gov. John Kasich at the end of last year from going into effect next month. Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis:

“This comes as no surprise. Of course, the ACLU serves as the private legal counsel for the abortion industry. You know, the American Civil Liberties group truly focuses on abortion and abortion on demand.”

Gonidakis says this new law is about preventing discrimination for disabilities.

“Look. The law is simple. It protects people with special needs.  It’s more of an anti-discrimination bill than it is an abortion bill but the ACLU is saying no. The organization for which they stand for now says that doesn’t apply if its abortion-related.”

The ACLU’s Freda Levenson says this new law merely masquerades as an anti-discrimination bill.

“The law is not part of a broader legislative package to advance the interests of disability rights community. It’s just the most recent piece in a large strategic campaign to restrict and ultimately, eliminate, abortion access in Ohio.”

The ban is set to go into effect on March 22nd. A similar law in Indiana has been put on hold by courts there.

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Abortion Clinics In Two Cases

By Feb 6, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has made two big decisions on abortion involving two separate but related cases, by ruling on a case involving one of Ohio’s eight clinics and not ruling in another.

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetuses

By Jan 17, 2018
Ohio Senate
Ohiochannel.org

The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the way fetal remains can be handled. 

Pro-Choice Advocates Set Out To Change Lawmakers' Minds One Story At A Time

By May 3, 2017
Andy Chow

A large majority of the House and Senate are made up of lawmakers with strong pro-life stances. And that’s been reflected in several changes to abortion laws in the past few years. Despite those odds, pro-choice groups want to make sure every lawmaker will hear what they have to say on the issue before casting a vote. 

Bill To Specify Handling Of Fetal Remains Passes Ohio Senate Committee

By Jan 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

A bill that would specify the handling of fetal remains that are a result of abortions has made it over another hurdle. The bill passed a Senate committee on a party-line vote.

Ohio Legislature Passes Bill That Bans Abortions At Point Down Syndrome Diagnosis Is Made

By Dec 13, 2017
Ohio Legislature

The Ohio Senate has passed another abortion ban – this one aimed at a specific prenatal diagnosis. 

Ohio House Passes Another Abortion Ban

By Nov 1, 2017

The Ohio House has put the state a step closer to becoming the third to pass a ban on abortions after a diagnosis of Down Syndrome has been made. 

Bill To Ban Abortion After A Down Syndrome Diagnosis Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Law

By Oct 25, 2017
Jo Ingles

An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would make the state the third in the country to ban abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. Doctors who perform abortions after that point would be held liable and could lose their licenses to practice. 

Controversial Abortion Bill To Be Heard In Ohio House Committee This Week

By Oct 9, 2017
Jo Ingles

After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the Statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill. 

Senate Passes Its Own Down Syndrome Abortion Ban, Two Weeks After House Passes Its Version

By Nov 15, 2017
Daniel Konik

Ohio could soon become the third state in the country to ban abortion after a diagnosis of Down syndrome. A bill to do that has passed the Senate.