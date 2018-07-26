Leader Of Governor's Office Of Health Transformation Resigns To Take Job At Ohio State University

    Greg Moody
One of Governor John Kasich’s top department chiefs has resigned.

Greg Moody, the man tapped by Kasich to head a new health policy office he created, will be stepping down in a few days. Moody will leave the Governor’s Office of Health Transformation at the end of this month and begin an academic appointment at Ohio State University on August 1st. He’ll be serving as Executive in Residence at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. Moody’s announcement comes less than a month after Tracy Plouck, the head of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced she was leaving for a private sector job. Both Plouck and Moody were top aides for Kasich as he successfully fought for Medicaid expansion in Ohio. 

Greg Moody
Office of Health Transformation

