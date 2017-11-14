Lehner Wants To Ban Most Expulsions, Suspensions Of Young Students

  • Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) proposes bill to ban expulsions and out-of-school suspensions for young students.
    Andy Chow

A state senator wants to toss out the idea of expulsions for kids who are in third grade or younger. The lawmaker says this can go a long way to closing the achievement gap for disadvantaged students.

Republican Sen. Peggy Lehner is proposing the ban on expulsions and out-of-school suspensions.

Lehner says there’s a clear link between suspensions and drop in academic achievement among students who are minorities, disabled or from low-income families.

“When suspended a child is robbed of days and often weeks of learning every year.”

There were 36,000 suspensions among preschoolers through third graders last school year. Of those suspended, 90% were economically disadvantaged.

Lehner’s proposal still allows a school to expel a student based on violent behavior.

