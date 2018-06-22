LGBTQ Group Pushes Back On Parental Rights' Bill, Saying It Hurts Transgender Kids

By 3 minutes ago
  • equalityohio.org

A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting strong pushback from an LGBTQ rights group.

Equality Ohio said the bill from Reps. Tom Brinkman (R-Cincinnati) and Paul Zeltwanger (R-Mason) could deny necessary medical care to trans kids under 18. And the group’s Grant Stancliff said its requirement that teachers and other public employees notify parents in writing if their expressed sexual identity doesn’t match their biological gender is confusing. “If a girl wants to enroll in shop class, is that something where she’s going to get a letter sent home? If Billy doesn’t want to play football, does he get a letter sent home? Not only does it mess with this kind of access to health care, but it creates these weird kind of policing of behaviors.”

The sponsors said the bill is about parental rights. But Equality Ohio said it targets only transgender youth, who are very vulnerable, and it’s the only bill like this in the country.

Tags: 
transgender
LGBTQ issues
Tom Brinkman
Paul Zeltwanger
equality ohio

Related Content

Lawmakers Say Bill Would Protect Parental Rights Over Transgender Kids

By Jun 21, 2018
Ohio House

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that they say would protect the rights of parents who oppose efforts to help their transgender children transition.

New Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio For Not Allowing Transgender People To Change Birth Certificates

By Mar 29, 2018
Jo Ingles

Transgender Ohioans who want to change their birth certificates to reflect the gender with which they identify are filing a lawsuit against the state over that policy. The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit. 