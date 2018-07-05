Libertarians Fight To Regain Party Status

  • Libertarian Party of Ohio turn in petitions to ultimately put Gary Johnson on the ballot as their presidential nominee. Because the Libertarians lost their minor party status, Johnson was listed as an independent.
    Andy Chow

After failing to qualify candidates for the statewide ballot for the last two election cycles, libertarians are fighting to regain their party status in Ohio. The group has filed more than 100,000 signatures to put that party designation back on the ballot.

After the Republican-controlled legislature changed ballot access laws in 2013, the Libertarian Party of Ohio lost itsminor party status and could no longer have nominees appear on the ballot with their party name attached.

Spokesperson David Jackson says having that party name on the ballot is vital.

“So you wouldn’t know ‘are they trying to challenge one of the dominant candidates? Are they affiliated with somebody? Do they have a platform?’” says Jackson.

The group fought for their party status when their presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, earned more than 3% of the vote in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled that, because Johnson was listed as an independent on the ballot, it did not qualify.

Libertarian Party of Ohio
election laws

