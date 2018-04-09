Major Organization Not Backing...Or Opposing...Redistricting Reform Ballot Issue

  • Mike Brickner, ACLU of Ohio
    Statehouse News Bureau

The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from organizations and officials. There’s one major group that isn’t going to back Issue 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio’s Mike Brickner says his group will not endorse it because it won’t prevent gerrymandering on Ohio’s Congressional map.

“It allows the process to devolve into just a single party voting and only getting one party’s approval of the maps.”

Brickner says the organization did back the state House and Senate redistricting reform measure in 2015 because it made it harder for the party in power to draw districts that favor the majority over the minority. But Brickner says his group will not oppose Issue 1 either because if it passes, it would make some improvements to the line drawing process. 

Tags: 
redistricting
Congressional redistricting
Ohio issue one
Ohio ACLU
Mike Brickner

