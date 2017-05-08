Mandel Signs Pledge To Support Congressional Term Limits, If Elected

By 4 minutes ago
  • Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel signs pledge to support a bill in Congress to implement term limits.
    Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel signs pledge to support a bill in Congress to implement term limits.
    Andy Chow

Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel is taking another swing at running for U.S. Senate and he’s rehashing a promise he made the last time he ran against Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. 

As one of his first official campaign promises, Josh Mandel wants Ohioans to know that, if elected, he would only stay in Congress for 12 years before leaving for good. And he supports a bill to make that a limit for all Congressional lawmakers.

This is something Mandel pushed for during his last U.S. Senate run against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown 2012. Though he lost to Brown five years ago, he believes more people are growing tired of what he calls career politicians.

“I think back then people supported it but now there’s more of an emotional and passionate thrust behind their support for term limits now.”

Mandel says he plans to push this issue by growing grassroots support.

Tags: 
2018 U.S. Senate Race
Josh Mandel

Related Content

Provision In House Budget Would Ban Ad Spending Like Treasurer Did On PSA Campaign Last Year

By Apr 28, 2017
YouTube

There’s a provision in the House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that seems to have been inspired by a public service ad campaign last year. It featured Ohio State’s football coach and the state officeholder who’s announced he wants to try again to unseat Democratic US Sen. Sherrod Brown next year.

Mandel, Brown Both Bringing In Big Numbers In Fundraising For Possible Rematch Next Year

By Apr 17, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A few days after Ohio’s Democratic US Senator announced he raised a historic amount of money in the last three months, the Republican who wants a rematch to unseat him has released his fundraising figures.

Bill Seeks To Ban Cities From Adopting "Sanctuary City" Policies

By Feb 6, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. One statewide official wants to stop those cities in their tracks.

Mandel Says He'll Try Trump Tactics If He Gets Rematch Of '12 Race Against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

By Dec 7, 2016
City Club of Cleveland

Treasurer Josh Mandel has announced he wants a rematch against Democratic US Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2018 – though Mandel may have to survive a Republican primary this time around. And he plans to take a page from the President-elect’s playbook.