Marijuana Legalization Plan Might Be Coming To 2018 Ohio Ballot

Another issue to legalize marijuana might be heading to the Ohio ballot next year. The effort will be announced Monday.

Jimmy Gould plans a new issue called the Ohio Constitutional Amendment for Free Market Adult Consumption of Marijuana. Gould was the key financial backer of the marijuana legalization constitutional amendment that voters rejected in 2015. Gould was on the committee that helped come up with the state’s medical marijuana program. But recently, he was rejected from getting a large cultivator’s license and blames it on political favoritism and a flawed selection process. And there is the revelation that one of the consultants who did the scoring that was used to award licenses had a criminal background for drug crimes. 

