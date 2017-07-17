"Marsy's Law" Will Be On Statewide Ballot This Fall

By 37 seconds ago
  • Backers of "Marsy's Law" at Ohio Statehouse
    Backers of "Marsy's Law" at Ohio Statehouse
    Jo Ingles

Ohioans will be voting on an issue this fall that, if passed, would add what backers call a victim’s bill of rights to the Ohio constitution. 

The Secretary of State has certified signatures submitted by backers of what’s known as “Marsy’s Law”, meaning it’ll be on this fall’s ballot. If voters approve this law, crime victims would have the right to notification of all legal proceedings involving their case and would have the right to be heard in the process. Victims would also have the right to weigh in on plea deals for offenders and would have the right to restitution. Marsy's Law is a national movement named after a California woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. But critics in the criminal justice field say they're worried the law could be unconstitutional, and that it could result in prosecutors not taking some cases or convicts getting out of prison because their rights were violated.

Tags: 
Marsy's Law
Ohio 2017 ballot

Related Content

A Bill Of Rights For Crime Victims Is One Step Closer To Making It On The Ohio Ballot This Fall

By Jun 22, 2017
Dan Konik

A group that wants a bill of victim rights in Ohio has submitted signatures to put the issue on the ballot this fall. 

Crime Victims Working For "Marsy's Law" In Ohio

By Feb 21, 2017
Jo Ingles

A group that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment to help crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall is forging ahead with its effort. 

Ballot Issue Effort Meant To Help Crime Victims Is Making Progress

By Feb 8, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A group that wants to put an issue to provide more rights for crime victims on this fall’s ballot is one step closer to doing that. 