Mary Taylor Says She Missed GOP Event For Trip With Son, But She's In Race For Governor "To Win"

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she’s still in the race for governor next year, though over the weekend she missed the largest statewide party event before the May primary.

All four Republican candidates for governor were on the program to speak at the GOP state dinner, but as Mary Taylor was to take the stage, it was announced that she couldn’t be there. Taylor said she was traveling with her son. “I have always placed my family as the highest priority, and it’s hard to pick and choose at times, but this was something that had been planned for a long time,” Taylor said.

But Taylor said no one should infer from this that she’s dropping out. “I’m in this race to win, and it’s ‘governor or broke’, how about that? Isn’t that what you say? It’s ‘governor or broke.’”

Taylor would face a four way primary against Congressman Jim Renacci, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine.