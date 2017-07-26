Mary Taylor Says She Missed GOP Event For Trip With Son, But She's In Race For Governor "To Win"

By 16 seconds ago
  • Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor tours the Ohio State Fairgrounds with fair general manager Virgil Strickler after opening the 164th Ohio State Fair Wednesday morning.
    Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor tours the Ohio State Fairgrounds with fair general manager Virgil Strickler after opening the 164th Ohio State Fair Wednesday morning.
    Karen Kasler

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she’s still in the race for governor next year, though over the weekend she missed the largest statewide party event before the May primary.

All four Republican candidates for governor were on the program to speak at the GOP state dinner, but as Mary Taylor was to take the stage, it was announced that she couldn’t be there. Taylor said she was traveling with her son. “I have always placed my family as the highest priority, and it’s hard to pick and choose at times, but this was something that had been planned for a long time,” Taylor said.

But Taylor said no one should infer from this that she’s dropping out. “I’m in this race to win, and it’s ‘governor or broke’, how about that? Isn’t that what you say? It’s ‘governor or broke.’”

Taylor would face a four way primary against Congressman Jim Renacci, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Tags: 
Mary Taylor
jim renacci
Jon Husted
Mike DeWine
Ohio Gubernatorial race 2018

Related Content

Pence Headlines State GOP Dinner, Featuring Three Of Four 2018 Candidates For Governor

By Jul 23, 2017
Karen Kasler

Hundreds of Republicans came to Columbus over the weekend for their biggest statewide fundraising event, featuring Vice President Mike Pence. His speech came a week he made comments about Ohio’s Medicaid expansion that Gov. John Kasich labeled “fake news”. And it also drew the people who want to replace Kasich next year.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor Officially Becomes Fourth Candidate In GOP Race For Governor

By M.L. Schultze Jul 7, 2017
M.L. Schultze

Months after she made it clear she would be running for governor, Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor made it official. And she did so in an increasingly rare political forum: an event where the public could – and did – ask some challenging questions.

DeWine Makes It Official, Joining Four-Way Race for Republican Nomination For Governor

By Jun 25, 2017
mikedewine.com

The worst-kept secret in Ohio politics was revealed on Sunday, with Mike DeWine launching his campaign for governor and starting a tour of the state.

Candidates for Ohio Governor in 2018 React To Newly Filed Lawsuit Against Drug Makers

By Jun 1, 2017

Attorney General Mike DeWine’s lawsuit against five drug companies is drawing mixed reactions from candidates for governor in 2018. Here's a look at what they are saying about this approach to fighting the state’s opioid crisis.