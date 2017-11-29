Mascot Mania At Ohio Statehouse

Most Ohioans know Brutus Buckeye when they see him but there are many other mascots at Ohio colleges that are not so well known. Some of the lesser known ones were part of “mascot day” at the Statehouse.

Putnam the Pioneer. Quaker Man. Cappy the Crusader. Derrick the Oiler. Cardy the Cardinal. Those are just a few of the costumed mascots who were part of the event. Stacy Dorr with the Ohio Association of Independent Colleges and Universities says there’s a good reason why the mascots come to the state’s capitol.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come through, meet the private colleges, to be more familiar with the programs they have and they offer and to take pictures and have fun.”

Ohio lawmakers could be seen around the building, posing with mascots from colleges in their districts. 19 colleges participated in the event.