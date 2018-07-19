Mayors From Thirty Of The State's Largest Cities Lobby For Changes

  Ohio mayors lobby for change
    Jo Ingles

Mayors from the thirty largest cities in the state have laid out an agenda they’d like to see Ohio’s next governor and new legislature follow. 

The Ohio Mayors Alliance wants a home rule compact and a new state fund to benefit local governments. Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther says cities have lost important state dollars while, at the same time, he notes more than 86% of the wages in the state are in Ohio’s metro areas.

“So think about this, for the past 18 years, Ohio city metros have accounted for all, all of the state’s job gains and 87% of its economic output gains," Ginther says.

The mayors also want a state level Office of Drug Policy to deal with the opioid crisis. And they want the state to revamp its transportation infrastructure.

