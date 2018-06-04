Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses Awarded In Ohio

By 19 seconds ago
  • Ohio Pharmacy Board
    Ohio Pharmacy Board
    Jo ingles

There’s now a clearer picture of who will be allowed to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio and where they can be located. 

The Board of Pharmacy awarded up to 56 dispensary licenses. 376 companies had applied. Three geographic areas, two in Northeast Ohio and one in Southwest Ohio, will not get a dispensary due to lack of viable applications. But board liaison Ali Simon says that doesn’t mean those areas won’t have dispensaries someday.

“That is something we can look at after the September 8th deadline. We do have the authority to review if there needs to be more licenses allocated on a geographic basis," Simon says.

The licensees are expected to open medical marijuana stores around September 8th – when by law Ohio’s medical marijuana program is set to be fully operational. 

Tags: 
Ohio medical marijuana program
Ohio medical marijuana law
Ali Simon

Related Content

Good News For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By May 21, 2018

There was bad news for some of those challenging the process behind the state’s medical marijuana program, but that’s good news for its future. 

Latest Lawsuit Over Medical Marijuana Seeks Answers To Key Questions

By Feb 23, 2018
Jo Ingles

Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made. And those companies are hoping courts will force the state to answer questions.

Problems With Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By Feb 16, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The agency that oversees the state’s medical marijuana program admits there are problems with the scoring process used to grant medical marijuana growing licenses. 

What Federal Changes Mean To Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By Jan 4, 2018
Jo Ingles

An Obama era policy that made is possible for legalized marijuana to become a reality in some states has now been rescinded by the Trump administration. What might that mean for Ohio’s medical marijuana program, which is set to be operational in September?

Ground Is Broken For A New Medical Marijuana Growing Facility In Southwest Ohio

By Dec 14, 2017
Dan Konik

One of the companies recently awarded one of 12 large growing licenses from the state’s medical marijuana regulators has broken ground in Yellow Springs. The planned 50,000 foot greenhouse is set to be in operation by June. 

Lawmaker Calls For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program To Be Put On Hold For Now

By Dec 5, 2017

One of the lawmakers who sat on the state panel that approved the state’s medical marijuana program wants to put it on hold until questions about it can be answered. 