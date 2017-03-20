Medical Marijuana Enterpreneur Says It Could Play A Part In Fighting Opioid Addiction

By 5 seconds ago
  • Jimmy Gould was on the House medical marijuana task force that was convened last year to create the state's medical marijuana law.
    Jimmy Gould was on the House medical marijuana task force that was convened last year to create the state's medical marijuana law.
    Karen Kasler

One of the three people who plans to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s biggest problems – opioid abuse.

Jimmy Gould, an investor who also served on the task force that developed Ohio’s medical marijuana law, thinks pot can be used to relieve symptoms of withdrawal from opioid use. Under Ohio’s new law, medical marijuana isn’t approved for that purpose yet but Gould thinks it should be. “What they are doing is they are introducing a drug that is a natural plant that will definitely deal with those symptoms so one of the best things I can tell you is, assuming we are picked, we are going to go back in and ask for a condition for opiate withdrawal relief for those people who want to get off opioids,” Gould said.

Gould said a research center is planned for the Wilmington campus he’s working on, to study different strains of marijuana for possible cures or treatments. Ohio leads the nation in overdose deaths from opioids.

Tags: 
opioids
Medical marijuana
Jimmy Gould

Related Content

Lawmakers Frustrated Over Opioid Drug Abuse Problem And Want Action Now

By Jo Ingles Sep 28, 2016

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say the opioid abuse crisis is so bad that all state lawmakers should be called together at the Statehouse to deal with it.

What's Working? Community Leaders Unite To Share Ideas On Fighting Opioid Epidemic

By Feb 15, 2017
Dan Konik

More people died in Ohio from an opioid overdose than any other state in the country in 2014, according to the latest national numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation. It’s a dilemma law enforcement, faith groups and other community leaders are all trying to get a grip on. They’re hoping sharing as many ideas as possible can be the first step in winning the fight against this epidemic.

Ohio House Democrats Call For Action To Battle Opioid Abuse

By Sep 1, 2016
Jo Ingles

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say state leaders need to do much more to deal with opioid abuse and deaths.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Fees, Rules Proposed In Draft

By Dec 15, 2016

The ball is rolling in Ohio to create the state’s medical marijuana program as a first draft of rules for who can sell medical pot has been released.

Docs Advised Against Recommending Medical Marijuana Now

By Oct 28, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The state organization that oversees doctors in Ohio is advising them against recommending marijuana for patients right now, though the state medical board isn’t stopping them from doing that.