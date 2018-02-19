Melissa Ackison Says She Thrives As Political Outsider In Senate Race

There are ten weeks till the May primary and while the Ohio Republican Party has already voted to endorse Jim Renacci as their U.S. Senate nominee, there are other candidates – including Melissa Ackison, who says she’s a political outsider. 

Melissa Ackison, of Marysville, became a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act because of the effect she says it had on her as a small business owner and as someone with a rare disease trying to find coverage.

Ackison says she’s running for Senate so she can represent everyday people like herself, despite the lack of funding behind her campaign.

“I would prefer to inspire from a message versus having to pay people off which is paying people for their support,” she said.

She adds that the lack of her party’s endorsement pushes her.

“The support is not readily available for me. The difference between me and most people I would say is that is fuel to my fire, you tell me that I can’t, I’ll show you that I can,” Ackison explained.

Ackison believes the election of President Donald Trump is a sign that the country wants political outsiders in office.

Tags: 
2018 U.S. Senate Race
Melissa Ackison

