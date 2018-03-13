More Details Revealed About Big New State Park Announced In State Of The State Speech

By Mar 13, 2018
  • A map of the area that will be Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area.
    A map of the area that will be Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area.
    Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Gov. John Kasich’s final State of the State speech last week has been praised and criticized for what it included and what was left out. But there was one bit of news – the announcement of a new state park that could become Ohio’s largest.

The Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area will be in Morgan, Muskingum, Noble and Guernsey Counties in eastern Ohio, on some of the 60,000 acres of mining lands reclaimed by American Electric Power. Matt Eiselstein of the Department of Natural Resources said the news might have caught some by surprise, but it’s been known at ODNR for a while. “Oh, I mean, when you’ve been talking about the purchase for three years, I don’t know that it was unexpected. We knew where we were in the process.”

The state will spend about $2,000 for each of 13,000 acres – totaling about $26 million. The park is named to honor the life and accomplishments of Jesse Owens, though he was from Cleveland, not eastern Ohio.

Tags: 
State of the State 2018
ODNR
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Jesse Owens State Park

Related Content

Kasich Interconnects Flight Of Ideas In Final State Of The State

By & Mar 7, 2018
Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. And while he shuffled from one thought to the next, he didn’t discuss policies for the state.

Buckeye Lake Dam Repair Moving Faster, But Still Too Slow For Some

By Nov 16, 2015
Karen Kasler

The multi-year project to repair the crumbling dam at Buckeye Lake State Park is moving along quickly – in fact, boats may be able to get back out on the water late next summer. But Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports some businesses say it’s not fast enough.

New Bill Would Change The Way Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Licenses Are Handled

By Feb 20, 2018
Jo Ingles

New bipartisan legislation has been introduced to make fishing, hunting and trapping licenses easier to get and more affordable. 

Environmental Group, Oil/Gas Lobbyists Want More Money For Capping "Orphan Wells"

By Jan 25, 2018
Ohio Department of Natural Resources - Oil and Gas Division

An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the House that would streamline the process of capping some 600 old, unused wells that don’t have owners. And they also want more money put toward that process.