More Voted Early For This Primary, But Secretary Of State Says Turnout Is Unlikely To Set Records

More than 260,000 Ohioans voted early by mail or in person - before primary election day. There are nearly 8 million registered voters in Ohio. And historically, turnout for primaries in Ohio is just under 30 percent.

But in spite of several expensive high profile races, especially for governor, Secretary of State Jon Husted said he’s expecting moderate turnout. “There were no significant spikes in any part of the state. It was a little bit better than 2014, but no reason to believe it would be as high as 2010.”

That year featured a competitive Democratic primary for US Senate but the candidates for governor ran unopposed. This year, more Democratic ballots were requested than Republican ones, and half of those returned came from northeast Ohio, the home region of four of the six major candidates for governor.