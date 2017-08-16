Muslim Comedian Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Central Ohio Man Behind White Nationalist Website

By 7 minutes ago
  • Subodh Chandra/Muslim Advocates

The central Ohio man who’s behind the white nationalist website "The Daily Stormer" has gotten a lot of attention since this weekend’s violence in Virginia. He’s now getting hit with a defamation lawsuit filed in Columbus by a well-known Muslim comedian, columnist and radio host.

SiriusXM Radio host Dean Obeidallah is suing Andrew Anglin of Worthington for a "Daily Stormer" post in June. The lawsuit says Anglin fabricated tweets showing Obeidallah was the terrorist mastermind behind the Ariana Grande concert bombing in England in May. Obeidallah said he’s received death threats since, and after this weekend’s white nationalist march in Virginia, he and the group Muslim Advocates are filing the suit now.  “I don’t think the timing could be any better in that there’s such an imperative to make it clear that we’re going to stand up against the 'Daily Stormer' and Andrew Anglin,” said Obeidallah.

Obeidallah said if Anglin had taken down the post as he’d asked him to, he wouldn’t be filing the suit, though he calls the death threats “stunning and revolting”.

Tags: 
white nationalists
Daily Stormer
Charlottesville
Subodh Chandra
andrew anglin

Related Content

ACLU Sets Out To Teach Protesting 101

By 23 hours ago
Jo Ingles

There are important “do’s” and “don'ts” to protesting, according to a group that’s holding a workshop in Columbus to teach people how to demonstrate within their constitutional rights. 

Trump's Supporters And Opponents Continue To Protest

By Mar 26, 2017
Ohio Statehouse, March 25, 2017
Jo Ingles

Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump protested at the Statehouse this weekend in competing demonstrations.

Kasich Asked About Allegation Of White Nationalist Control In White House, Responds To Protests

By Feb 2, 2017
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top elected Democrat has been critical of the policies and executive orders coming from President Donald Trump. One of Trump’s Republican opponents was asked about these concerns and the public response.

Ohio's U.S. Senators Weigh In On President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

By Jo Ingles Jan 31, 2017
The Ohio Statehouse, Monday January 30, 2017
Dan Konik

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators are taking issue with President Trump’s executive order on immigration that left many, including some permanent residents with green cards, stranded in airports over the weekend. 