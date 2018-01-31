Negotiations Over Redistricting Reform Break Down

By 5 hours ago
  • Common Cause Ohio
    Catherine Turcer
    Ohio Public Television

Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Ohio lawmakers and representatives from citizens’ groups left the Statehouse late last night without coming to an agreement.

The two sides have been trying to amend a redistricting plan GOP lawmakers want in a way that would be acceptable to citizens’ groups that are pushing their own reform for the fall ballot. But shortly after 10 last night, Catherine Turcer from Common Cause Ohio said changes had not been enough to accomplish her groups’ basic goals.

“It does not address gerrymandering. It does not keep communities together. And it doesn’t prohibit drawing a district map to favor or disfavor one political party. These are basic things you want in any proposal.”

Talks continue but lawmakers are running out of time. They’d need to pass their plan before February 7th to get it on the May ballot.

Tags: 
redistricting
Congressional redistricting
Fair Districts coalition
Ohio lawmakers

Related Content

Rehashing Redistricting

By 11 hours ago
Jo Ingles

Republican lawmakers who want to pass a bill to change the way the state’s Congressional map is drawn are continuing to negotiate behind closed doors with opponents of their plan to come up with a compromise. 

Lawmakers Put Forward Their Congressional Redistricting Plan, Which Could Be On May Ballot

By Jan 18, 2018
Jo Ingles

Time is growing short for state lawmakers who want to put a congressional redistricting reform plan before voters in the May primary. They need to pass a plan quickly to get it on the May ballot, before citizens’ groups can put theirs before voters in November.

Huffman's Congressional Redistricting Reform Draws Criticism From Dems, Advocates

By Jan 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

Lawmakers are off and running on the contentious issue of changing the way the map of Ohio’s Congressional districts is drawn. Reforming that process is meant to stop the practice of gerrymandering, when the lines benefit one party over another. But the outline of a new proposal has caused a rift between several groups.

Pot And Puppies - Just Two Of The Issues That Could Be On The Ballot In 2018

By Dec 29, 2017
Jo Ingles and Rich Blue

For the next seven months, a few groups will be circulating petitions, trying to get enough valid signatures to put specific issues on the 2018 general ballot. 

Congressional Redistricting Conundrum Facing Panel And Possibly Citizen Activists

By Oct 26, 2017
Jo Ingles

Citizens from around Ohio came to the Statehouse to tell lawmakers why the current process to draw Congressional district lines isn’t working. The Congressional redistricting group met for the first time today, with a goal of putting a plan before voters next year. 