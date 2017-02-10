New Abortion Bills Coming To Ohio Legislature

It’s a case of déjà vu’ in the Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century. Some abortion bills that were proposed but didn’t pass before are being re-introduced.

Remember that bill that would have prohibited abortions from taking place after a Down Syndrome diagnosis is made? Ohio Right to Life says it’s going to be re-introduced in the state legislature. Ditto for the measure that would require humane burial or cremation of fetal remains. But there’s a new one being introduced too that would outlaw what are known as dilation and extraction abortions. They are a common means of providing abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Also watch for a bill that increases funding for crisis pregnancy centers that don’t offer abortion information and a proposal that prohibits some drugs that induce abortions.