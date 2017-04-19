New Air Quality Report Has Good And Bad News For Ohio

A new report on air quality in Ohio has some good and bad news for the Buckeye State.

The American Lung Association’s Ken Fletcher says air quality in Ohio, in general, is improving. He says all cities have reduced pollution and smog. But he says there’s also some bad news in the organization’s latest air quality report.

“There’s still just far too many counties in Ohio that have failing grades, especially for ozone pollution.”

Fletcher says ozone pollution can lead to premature deaths, asthma attacks, lung problems, cancer and heart attacks. And he says Butler, Clark, Cuyahoga, Hamilton and Franklin counties are among those getting failing grades when it comes to ozone pollution. And he says he’s worried about what he calls an attack on clean air protections at the federal level.