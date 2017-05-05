New Bill Would Ban Most Second Trimester Abortions

By 23 seconds ago

State lawmakers are considering a new bill that would ban a procedure commonly used in second-trimester abortions.

Ohio Right to Life”s Katie Franklin says the number one goal on her organization’s agenda this year is to ban the procedure that the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says was used in 3000 abortions in Ohio in 2015.

“It would prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions which are the most common type of second-trimester abortions occurring between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancies.”

Kellie Copeland of NARAL Pro Choice Ohio says this bill is unnecessary and unconstitutional.

“The goal is all the same. They are trying to create a variety of ways for the Supreme Court to decide to outlaw abortions again.”

But Copeland says she thinks the state budget is too tight to spend money litigating this issue should lawmakers decide to pass it.

