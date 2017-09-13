New Group Formed To Fight For Tax Cuts

  • Rep. Niraj Antani, Republican, in background
    Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform
    Karen Kasler

Though Republican state lawmakers claim to have cut taxes by $5 billion in the last six years, a new group has been set up to fight for lower taxes in Ohio. It's part of the national group Americans for Tax Reform- best known for the anti-tax pledge it asks politicians to sign. 

Ohio already has several groups that routinely oppose tax hikes but the president of the national group, Grover Norquist, says those groups often are focused on taxes as they relate to one industry or interest.  He says Ohioans for Tax Reform will fight for lower taxes in a comprehensive way.

“A specific tax focused group is useful and important and necessary because other groups that have ten or twenty or seven or even three concerns don’t have quite the focus.”

Norquist says the Ohioans for Tax Reform group will get funding from the national organization. For more than a decade, Ohio’s leaders have lowered income and business taxes. This group says there are more taxes on the books, particularly at the local levels, that they will fight to abolish.

