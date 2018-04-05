New Gun Bill Introduced In Ohio Legislature

By 17 seconds ago
  • Republican Representative Mike Henne
    Republican Representative Mike Henne
    Jo ingles

A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that includes gun control measures backed by Gov.  John Kasich. This time, a Republican is sponsoring it. 

Republican Representative Mike Henne says the bill creates a “red flag” law that keeps violent people from getting guns.

“You know when the governor is right, he’s right. I don’t always agree with him but when he’s right, he’s right and he’s dead right on these issues,” Henne says.

Democrats had proposed their own “red flag” bill weeks ago. This new legislation also includes eliminating armor piercing ammunition. And it requires gun purchases be entered into the statewide law enforcement database. Henne has had NRA backing as a candidate and lawmaker. He says these are common sense goals that everyone, including the powerful gun lobby, can support.

Tags: 
guns
Mike Henne
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Red Flag Gun Bill In Ohio Senate

By Mar 21, 2018
Jo Ingles

A so-called “red flag” bill introduced in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate would allow guns to be confiscated from people thought to be safety risks to themselves and others. Within two weeks of that seizure, a court would have to decide whether the person could get his or her gun back. 

Republican Lawmaker Says 18-Year-Old Students Could Be Armed, But Isn't Proposing Legislation

By Mar 16, 2018
@nirajantani via Twitter

Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as well.

Some Students Who Walked Out Of Schools Today Went To The Ohio Statehouse To Lobby On Gun Bills

By Mar 14, 2018
Jo Ingles

About 200 of the students from high schools throughout Ohio who walked out of their buildings this morning made their way to the Statehouse. They were activists turned student lobbyists who urged lawmakers to pass or reject some gun bills under consideration. 

Uncertain Future For Gun Bills Being Considered At Ohio Statehouse

By Feb 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

There are 22 pieces of legislation related to guns pending in the Ohio Legislature right now. It’s hard to predict what might happen to them after the deadly Florida school shooting last week and Gov. John Kasich’s new apparent willingness to embrace some gun regulations.

House Leaders Respond To Gov. Kasich's Call For Common Ground On Guns

By Dec 20, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally-distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common ground on guns. The leaders of the Ohio House talked about the issue on "The State of Ohio".