New Opioid Legislation Introduced In Ohio

Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done.

Republican Representative Scott Wiggam is pushing a bill that he says will accomplish two things in the fight against opioids.

“Ohio’s strategy is missing two key ingredients, deterrents and accountabilities for those who traffic these illegal substances in our communities.”

Wiggam’s bill would increase penalties for trafficking drugs and could mean some of those will face mandatory prison terms as a result. But marijuana is excluded from the bill. The legislation is backed by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police as well as other law enforcement officials and county prosecutors.