New Opioid Legislation Introduced In Ohio

By Dec 21, 2017
  • Rep Scott Wiggam
    Rep Scott Wiggam
    Ohiochannel.org

Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. 

Republican Representative Scott Wiggam is pushing a bill that he says will accomplish two things in the fight against opioids.

“Ohio’s strategy is missing two key ingredients, deterrents and accountabilities for those who traffic these illegal substances in our communities.”

Wiggam’s bill would increase penalties for trafficking drugs and could mean some of those will face mandatory prison terms as a result. But marijuana is excluded from the bill. The legislation is backed by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police as well as other law enforcement officials and county prosecutors.

Tags: 
opioids
Scott Wiggam

Related Content

Gubernatorial Candidate Wants To Borrow A Billion Bucks To Fight Opioid Crisis In Ohio

By Nov 10, 2017
2018 Republican Gubernatorial candidate
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year, is pushing a plan to deal with opioids that some consider unusual, especially given her opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Attorney General Says He Wants Drug Makers He's Suing To "Come To The Table" - And Bring Money

By Oct 30, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s attorney general says the state needs to be doing more to fight the opioid crisis, which last year killed an average of 11 Ohioans a day. The AG says he’s putting pressure on the drug companies the state is already suing.

Latest in Ohio's Opioid Crisis - The State Is Suing Some Drug Manufacturers

By May 31, 2017
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make opioids, saying they have contributed to the overdose crisis here. Ohio leads the nation in the number of opioid deaths, with more than 4000 in 2016.  

Gov. Kasich Says State Is Looking At Claims In Trying To Decide Whether To Sue Drug Distributors

By Oct 19, 2017
Daniel Konik

A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on Sunday suggested central Ohio based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded Congress to weaken the Drug Enforcement Agency’s authority. Gov. John Kasich talked about that today in an exclusive interview.

Report Shows Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 30, 2017
Andy Chow

More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being utilized in the opioid crisis.