New Poll Shows How Ohioans Feel About Immigration, Trade And More

By 51 seconds ago
  • Quinnipiac University logo

A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right now. They also weighed in on issues like tariffs on Chinese products and immigration. 

The latest Quinnipiac Poll shows 60 percent of respondents say illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay and apply for citizenship. 

A tenth say they should be allowed to stay, but not apply for citizenship while just over a quarter say they should be deported. On recent federal tax cuts, voters are split almost evenly.

On tariffs, 55% say they favor raising them on products made in China but that support drops if that means they’d pay more or if it would start a trade war.

And just over half of Ohioans want to keep the Affordable Care Act in place – but that’s almost solely because of independent voters, because nearly all Democrats support it and nearly all Republicans want it repealed.

Tags: 
Quinnipiac Poll
immigration
Affordable Care Act
tariffs
Ohio voters

Related Content

Final Quinnipiac Poll Shows Lead Shift In Presidential Race, Widening Lead In US Senate Race

By Nov 3, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The final Quinnipiac polls are out, and they show some changes for the races at the top of the ticket in Ohio – most notably, between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

New Poll Shows Trump's Lead In Ohio Is Growing

By Oct 3, 2016
Quinnipiac University

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s lead among Ohio voters has grown.

Kasich Signs Executive Order Creating Office To Help Immigrants Find Work, Benefits In Ohio

By May 15, 2018
Karen Kasler

Saying he’s frustrated with federal inaction on immigration, Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that he says will assist legal immigrants in getting work, finding help and integrating into Ohio.

DREAMers Make Plea For Congress To Act On Immigration

By Sep 19, 2017
Andy Chow

Young professionals in Ohio are sharing their stories, pleading that Congress pass a law that will save them from deportation. These so-called Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. as children then lost their legal status say America is the only home they know. 

Brown Blasts Latest GOP Obamacare Repeal/Replace Bill, Which Kasich Also Opposes

By Sep 20, 2017
senate.gov

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s very concerned about the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which seems to have cautious support from his fellow Senator from Ohio, Republican Rob Portman. 

Portman Hints That He'll Support Obamacare Repeal/Replace Bill, Over Kasich's Objections

By Sep 19, 2017

Ohio’s U.S. Senators appear to be split on the latest attempt to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act.  Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has been against it, but now we know more about how the state’s Republican Sen. feels.

Kasich Speaks Out Again On Obamacare Repeal, Expressing Worry Of "Long-Term Impact" On Ohio Budget

By Jun 27, 2017
Screenshot: C-SPAN

Just hours before the US Senate announced its health insurance bill would be delayed, Gov. John Kasich was speaking out about funding for Medicaid with another governor – a Democrat.