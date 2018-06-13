New Poll Shows Ohio Governor's Race Is A Tie Right Now

  Richard Cordray (L) and Mike DeWine (R)
    Richard Cordray (L) and Mike DeWine (R)
A new statewide poll shows the Ohio governor’s race is a tie right now. 

The Quinnipiac Poll shows 42% of registered voters surveyed say they would vote for Democrat Richard Cordray if the election were held today. 40% would vote for Republican Mike DeWine. Pollster Peter Brown says that means the race is too close to call.

“They’re even in that the Democrat gets the same amount of Democratic votes as the Republican gets of Republican votes. And they are also right down the middle with independents. This is a close race and it’s obviously going to go right down the middle to the finish line," Brown says.

The poll also shows Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown with a 17 point lead over Jim Renacci in the US Senate race. And it shows more than half disapprove of President Trump's job performance. But the poll shows just over half of voters also don’t want Gov. John Kasich to run for president in 2020 – with nearly three quarters of Republicans saying he shouldn’t, and 52 percent of Democrats saying he should.

2018 Ohio Governors race

