New Process Now Sends New Or Renewed Driver's Licenses By Mail

Ohioans are now navigating a new process to get their driver’s licenses. It’s mostly the same, but with a big difference.

State BMV registrar Don Petit said instead of being handed a new license on the spot, drivers will walk out of a deputy registrar’s office with either their old license or a document – both good for 45 days – while they wait at home for the new license, like one would with a credit or debit card from the bank. “It comes in the mail, generally in about a week to 10 days in a very plain envelope. And we’re going to be using a very similar process for putting the driver’s license in our customer’s hands,” Petit said.

Those who want licenses that are compliant with a federal proof of identity law that takes effect in two years will have to bring a birth certificate or passport, a social security card and two proofs of residency. Those Real ID compliant licenses will be needed to board airplanes after October 1, 2020.