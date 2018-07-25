New Report Says Ohio Needs To Focus More Resources On Early Intervention

A new report shows low income Ohio children are not getting enough early intervention to be successful in school and life.

Groundwork Ohio’s Shannon Jones says the comprehensive report looked at 26 different metrics from birth to college and it showed one bottom line.

“The children who start behind in this state, stay behind in this state," Jones says.

Jones, a Republican former state senator, says more state dollars need to be directed at Ohio’s youngest children whose brains are at a critical state of development.

“We’re not doing enough to leverage enough to improve the outcomes for children.”

The report shows poor children in rural Appalachia and black children are the ones most often in need of more state resources.