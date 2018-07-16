New State Park To Be Named After Track Legend Jesse Owens

A legendary Ohio Olympian will be honored tomorrow.

Jesse Owens is widely regarded as one of the most talented track and field athletes in history.  He already has facilities at the Ohio State University named after him. That’s where he was a standout in the school’s track and field program before becoming a four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics. Now he’ll have something new named after him – a state park and wildlife area. Gov. John Kasich is expected to name a new state park and wildlife center in Eastern Ohio. The 13,000 acre area of reclaimed strip mining land was acquired by the state last year for about $26 million from American Electric Power. 

