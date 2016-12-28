New Study Shows Early Voting Options Added Since 2004 Haven't Increased Voter Participation

By 2 hours ago
  • The State of Ohio, Ohio Public Television
    Mike Dawson, political strategist
    Statehouse News Bureau

A new report shows changes made to increase early voting opportunities in Ohio have not led to an increase in voter participation. 

On Election Day 2004, voters in some parts of Ohio stood in long lines and some left without voting. Since then, Ohio has allowed voting by mail or early in-person. But election statistics analyst Mike Dawson says those changes haven’t meant higher turnout. 

“In 2004, when we only had one day of voting and you had to have an excuse to vote absentee, we had more votes than we did in 2012 and 2016 where we had expansive early voting. In fact, the only time it has increased was in 2008 and it was less than one percent.”

Dawson says the 30% of people who vote early probably would have voted anyway on Election Day. 

Tags: 
ohio
early voting
study shows early voting hasn't increased turnout
Mike Dawson

Related Content

2016 Results Are Official: More Early Voters Than Ever In Ohio, And Turnout Was Higher Than 2012

By Dec 1, 2016
Karen Kasler

Nearly 5.5 million Ohioans cast ballots in the November presidential election, making the turnout in 2016 slightly higher than it was four years ago. And there are other highlights in the election results just made official by the Secretary of State.

Records Set By In-Person Voting Push Statewide Early Voting Up Over 2012 Levels

By Nov 8, 2016
Karen Kasler

Nearly 1.8 million Ohioans have already voted, and more than 11,000 people voted early this year than did in before Election Day in 2012.