With No Debate Planned, Republican Candidates For Governor Take To The Airwaves

There may not be any debates in the Republican primary for governor. So the two candidates are now going back and forth in TV ads instead.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor was first, spending $700,000 to air ads going after Attorney General Mike DeWine’s past votes in the US Senate allowing immigrants to receive social security and on trade with China, and his failing grade from the NRA. “President Trump is right on immigration, guns and China. Mike DeWine – wrong on all three," the ad said.

DeWine countered with an ad buy that’s said to be similar, blasting Taylor for scandals involving departures on her staff and use of the state airplane and rumors of her light work schedule. “Mary Taylor – unfit and unqualified," the ad said. DeWine’s campaign has also set up a website with links to articles that go with the ad.

Tags: 
Mary Taylor
Mike DeWine
2018 Ohio Governors race

As GOP Primary For Governor Comes Closer, Taylor Continues To Get Further Away From Kasich

By 5 hours ago
Karen Kasler

For years, it seemed Mary Taylor and her boss John Kasich were a tight team. But in the last few months, as Taylor has been running an increasingly aggressive campaign to succeed Kasich as governor, she seems to be pushing away from him.

As Democrats Prepare For Fifth Debate, Republicans Don’t Appear To Be Planning Any Before Primary

By Mar 16, 2018
Andy Chow/Jo Ingles

The Ohio Democratic Party will soon announce its fifth debate with its four major candidates for governor. But it’s starting to look like there won’t be one between the Republican candidates for that office.

Pro-Gun Protesters Tout Importance Of Responsible Gun Ownership At Rally

By Mar 12, 2018
Andy Chow

For seven years, Ohio lawmakers have been cutting down on gun regulation. But while there are 22 gun-related bills pending in the legislature right now, lawmakers have recently pumped the brakes on passing the most controversial ones. Gov. John Kasich has recently turned around on gun control measures, proposing a package of six bills he calls “reasonable”. That has gun rights supporters voicing their frustration.

Taylor Walks Back Remark That She Won't Vote For DeWine If He Beats Her In The Primary

By Feb 15, 2018
OGT/Ohio Channel

On "The State of Ohio" this week, one of the Republican candidates for governor pulled back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee. 

By Overwhelming Vote, Ohio GOP Endorses DeWine Over Taylor's Strong Objection

By Feb 9, 2018
Andy Chow

The Ohio Republican Party has voted to endorse Attorney General Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial candidate. DeWine’s running against Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, who had very strong words for how the endorsement process went down. 