With No Debate Planned, Republican Candidates For Governor Take To The Airwaves

There may not be any debates in the Republican primary for governor. So the two candidates are now going back and forth in TV ads instead.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor was first, spending $700,000 to air ads going after Attorney General Mike DeWine’s past votes in the US Senate allowing immigrants to receive social security and on trade with China, and his failing grade from the NRA. “President Trump is right on immigration, guns and China. Mike DeWine – wrong on all three," the ad said.

DeWine countered with an ad buy that’s said to be similar, blasting Taylor for scandals involving departures on her staff and use of the state airplane and rumors of her light work schedule. “Mary Taylor – unfit and unqualified," the ad said. DeWine’s campaign has also set up a website with links to articles that go with the ad.