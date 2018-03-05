Number Of Opioid Prescriptions Decreasing

By 10 hours ago
  • Shutterstock.com

Though an estimated 11 Ohioans a day are dying from fatal opioid-related overdoses, fewer opioid pills are being prescribed to patients in Ohio. 


For the fifth year in a row, the number of prescription painkillers dispensed has gone down - more than 28% in the past five years. Steve Schierholt, Executive Director of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, credits new rules that limit the number of opioid pills that can be prescribed at one time. And he says doctors are finding success in using the state's database.

 "And our hope, and what we believe is happening, is when the prescribers have that available to them, they are making different decisions for their patients."

 A new Ohio Pharmacy Board report shows an 88% decrease since 2012 in the number of people who sought out different physicians to get medications. 

Tags: 
Ohio opioid crisis
opioids

Related Content

Ohio Health Care Providers Must Now Follow New Rules When Prescribing Opioids

By Jan 4, 2018
Dan Konik

Though rates of prescription overdose deaths in Ohio are at a six-year low, there are new rules on collecting data on opioid prescriptions going into effect. 

Behavioral Health Services Providers Hope For Delay In Change Proposed In Budget

By Jun 1, 2017

The state wants to change to the way mental health and addiction services are billed and coded, to align with national standards. But providers of those services, which are already stressed because of the opioid crisis, are very concerned.

State Lawmakers Hope To Create Program To Send Children Of Drug Addicts To College

By Feb 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Republican state lawmakers are hoping to help send a particular group of at-risk kids to college – those whose parents are addicted to opioids and other drugs. They'd do it with a program that they hope to create with legislation being introduced soon.

Advocates For Victims, Survivors Of Opioid Crisis Share Ideas At Statewide Conference

By Jan 16, 2018
Karen Kasler

State stats show overdoses from opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – are killing at least nine people a day. And that figure is likely to rise by the time new numbers are released this summer. The crisis brought advocates to Columbus for a daylong conference on how local groups and communities can fight it.

New Opioid Legislation Introduced In Ohio

By Dec 21, 2017
Ohiochannel.org

Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. 