Obhof: House, Senate Sending Strong Message That Allegations Are Taken Seriously

By 2 minutes ago
  • (left to right) House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), Gov. John Kasich, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Dan Konik

In the past month two lawmakers and one high-ranking staffer have resigned under the guise of “inappropriate conduct.” But that phrase can be attributed to a wide-range of infractions. The Senate president says they’re goal is to be as transparent as possible.

House Republicans have not released any more information on Representative Wes Goodman’s sudden resignation - only that it was based on “inappropriate conduct” with another person, not employed by the legislature, inside his office.

Chief of Staff for Senate Democrats Mike Premo also resigned due to unspecified “inappropriate conduct.”

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says even he hasn’t gotten all the facts yet.

“And as far as what should be made public and what shouldn’t be that would in part depend on what did occur.”

However, he does believe leaders are sending a message that they’re taking allegations seriously.

“That inappropriate behavior won’t be tolerated.”

Obhof asked Republican Senator Cliff Hite to resign after learning about alleged predatory behavior.

