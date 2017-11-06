October Revenue Report Hits Close To Estimates

By 1 minute ago
  • Office of Budget and Management Director Tim Keen addresses a House committee regarding the budget.
    Office of Budget and Management Director Tim Keen addresses a House committee regarding the budget.
    Karen Kasler

After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. 

The state budget office's estimates for how much personal income tax revenue it would bring in for October were off by just $141,000. Several categories of taxes were up sharply, such as the commercial activity tax - nearly 25% above estimates for the month.

But total tax revenue for the month was down by $80 million or 3 percent, and for the year it's $13 million off estimates - just one tenth of a percent.

State budget director Tim Keen had said he would revise his forecasts downward after last year, when estimates were off in 11 of the 12 monthly reports. 

Tags: 
revenue projections
tax revenue

Related Content

Preliminary Numbers Show Income Tax Revenue Fell Short Of Estimates In September

By Oct 5, 2017
Karen Kasler

State tax revenue came in below estimates last month, after two months of better-than-expected numbers. But the state says it’s still in good financial shape. 

The Proposed Fix For Projected Revenue Shortfall

By Apr 13, 2017
Karen Kasler

The Republican leaders of Ohio’s House and Senate and Republican Gov. John Kasich have come up with a way to deal with the $615-million-dollar revenue shortfall that’s expected by the end of this fiscal year. 