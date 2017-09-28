ODE Says ECOT Overbilled State By $20 Million, And Is Already Clawing Back That Money

  • Karen Kasler

The Ohio Department of Education says its latest audit of the state’s largest online charter school shows it once again inflated its attendance. And that means ECOT owes another big bill for the students it was paid to educate – but the state says it didn’t.

The Department of Education says its review of attendance records for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow show ECOT claimed 18.5 percent more student participation last school year than could be verified. The state says that means ECOT was overpaid $20 million for those unverified students. That money is already being clawed back from ECOT’s monthly checks, which were being reduced to pay back $60 million for inflating its student attendance by 60 percent two years ago. ECOT is still fighting the state on that ruling. But this summer the school voted to cut its budget and lay off 250 employees – but not to cut $22 million in annual payments to its founder Bill Lager, who owns two companies that provide management and software services to ECOT.

Charter School Critic Calls For State To Block ECOT Switch

By Sep 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

A vocal critic of charter schools is asking the state to step in and block a major move by its largest online charter school. There’s concern that a planned switch to a new designation by the school could game the state out of taxpayer money.

Yost Directs ECOT To Get Money Back From Vendors

By Aug 9, 2017
Andy Chow

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio’s largest online charter school, is seeing less money coming from the state because of rulings concluding it over reported student participation. Now a state leader is suggesting ECOT could recover some of that money by taking it back from its founder’s private corporations. 

Schiavoni Seeks Guarantee That Money Pulled From Charters Goes Back To Traditional Public Schools

By Aug 7, 2017
Andy Chow

A lawmaker wants to plug a potential hole in education funding and accountability. The measure would make sure that traditional public schools are getting more money if charters don’t need it or shouldn’t have it.

State Holds More Money From ECOT Payments

By Aug 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state education department has ordered that more money be pulled from an embattled online charter school’s monthly funding. Officials believe the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still getting too much money based on a suggested drop in enrollment.

State Board Of Education Votes To Claw Back $60 Million From ECOT For Inflating Enrollment

By Jun 12, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s largest online charter school has promised to continue its legal battle with the state department of education. But the state school board still voted today to require the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to return $60 million in overpayments for students it couldn’t prove were enrolled full time.