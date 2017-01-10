Ohio Auditor Says The Bureau Of Workers' Compensation Should Save Money By Raising Rents

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
    Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
    Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s Auditor is suggesting a way for the Bureau of Workers' Compensation to save money. The report suggests the agency raise its rent in a key building.

The BWC headquarters is in a big building in downtown Columbus, within a five-minute walk of the Statehouse. Some space inside that building is leased to five other state agencies and commissions at about $4 dollars a square foot less than the average market rate at other properties in downtown Columbus. Auditor Dave Yost says if the BWC would raise its rent to the average going price, the bureau could get almost a million dollars more a year. And Yost says if the agency would downsize the space for its employees a bit, the BWC could save another $700,000 a year. Ohio agencies have been warned by Gov. John Kasich that they will have to rein in spending now due to a tight state budget but there’s no word yet on whether the BWC will implement the suggestions in this report.

Tags: 
ohio
Auditor Dave Yost
Bureau of Workers' Compensation

Related Content

Many Local Officials Tell Auditor They Don't Know About Anti-Fraud Protection For Bank Accounts

By Oct 5, 2016
Karen Kasler

Nearly half of fiscal officers in local governments in Ohio told the state auditor they are unaware of anti-fraud services that are available to protect their bank accounts.

Ohio's Auditor Talks About His Food Stamp Audit With Members Of Congress

By Jul 6, 2016
Jo Ingles

State Auditor Dave Yost has shared his recent limited audit of the federal food stamp program in Ohio with a congressional committee.