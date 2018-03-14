Ohio Chamber Of Commerce Offers Free Online Toolkit To Help Businesses Hit By Opioid Crisis

By 4 minutes ago
  • Screenshot from online opioid toolkit
    Screenshot from online opioid toolkit
    ohiochamber.com

The largest business group in the state has put together a free online toolkit for any employer who’s dealing with opioid problems in the workplace – showing just how serious the epidemic is to businesses in Ohio.

The opioid toolkit offered by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce includes a series of videos and resources for employers trying to help workers addicted to prescription painkillers, heroin or fentanyl.  Dee Mason with Working Partners of central Ohio, which provides drug-free workplace programs, said the state lost 2,500 adults aged 25-64 from the workforce just in last year alone, but also she said, “Workers with pain medication disorders are costing them twice as much in turnover costs and three times as much in health care costs.”

The toolkit also includes an online course for employees on the safe use of prescription drugs. It’s funded by the foundation affiliated with painkiller distributor Cardinal Health, which is being sued by the state.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Related Content

Ohio Joins Cities, Counties, Other States In Filing Lawsuit Against Prescription Pill Distributors

By Feb 26, 2018

Ohio has joined communities around the state, along with cities, counties and some other states in suing four companies that distributed prescription painkillers that they say helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. And two of the targets of the suit are Ohio-based.

Report Says Deadly Overdose Deaths Are Still Way Up, Suggesting Opioid Crisis Is Far From Over

By Feb 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

Drug Recovery Experts Oppose "Failed Drug Test" Bill

By Jan 15, 2018
Dan Konik

Drug addiction councilors are speaking out against a bill that would send an ex-convict to jail if they fail a drug test. They say this proposal uses the judicial system to solve a health care crisis. 

State Lawmakers Hope To Create Program To Send Children Of Drug Addicts To College

By Feb 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Republican state lawmakers are hoping to help send a particular group of at-risk kids to college – those whose parents are addicted to opioids and other drugs. They'd do it with a program that they hope to create with legislation being introduced soon.