Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi's Departure

By 21 seconds ago
  • Ohio's 12th district
    U.S. Congressman Pat Tiberi
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s second longest-serving member of Congress is stepping down from his post to take a job in the private sector. Republican Pat Tiberi has been a U.S. Representative for the 12th district in central Ohio since 2001 and in those nine terms, he has carried a lot of political clout in Washington D.C.  But what will his departure mean for his constituents and for Ohio?

Back in 2012, just days before the general election, Republican Pat Tiberi was in his home district, firing up the crowd for a visit from presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Tiberi has been popular, winning re-election every two years by double-digit margins in a district that his opponents say was heavily gerrymandered to give him the advantage. He’s a member of the Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Joint Economic Committee – key panels dealing with health care and tax policy. 

The Executive Director of the Ohio Republican Party, Rob Secaur, says Tiberi is well known at home and in the nation’s capitol. “Congressman Tiberi was a senior member for us in the Congressional delegation and that will be a loss for us. But I imagine there will be a lot of candidates who will look to fill that position and in the Ohio Republican Party. It’s a strong district for us so we anticipate we will be able to replace him with a strong conservative member,” Secaur says.  He explains Tiberi’s seat could be empty for a couple of months while candidates who are interested will participate in a primary. Then, once that person is elected in the primary next spring, they’ll have to be elected in the general election next year.

Gov. John Kasich, who Tiberi replaced in Congress in 2000, says he thinks there will be others who are interested in the position. "I can tell you they will be lined up from here to the state line for people to replace him," Kasich says.  Kasich is definitely not among those who are interested in Tiberi’s seat, but that list reportedly includes several state lawmakers such as Senators Kevin Bacon, Jay Hottinger and Kris Jordan, Rep. Rick Carfagna, and Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, who just dropped out of next year’s race for state treasurer.

A longtime Delaware County Republican leader, Steve Cuckler, says whoever gets the spot needs to represent that county well since it comprises one-third of Tiberi’s district. “I think it’s important for whoever is running that they have Delaware ties and or are from Delaware. I think that’s going to be a very critical component in addition to the other requirements, right. They are going to have to be conservative, they are going to have to have some ballot experience, be ballot tested and then also have the ability to raise money in a quick amount of time,” Cuckler explains. Conservative Delaware County Republican Rep. Andy Brenner won’t run for Tiberi’s seat. But he’s also hoping a strong conservative who backs President Trump will take Tiberi’s place. "They need to follow solid Republican, conservative credentials and given the makeup of the district which is more conservative now than it has been, I would say that’s what they need to represent,” Brenner says.

The head of the Ohio Democratic Party disagrees on that point. David Pepper says the 12th district isn’t as conservative as it is often made out to be. He says Democrats have been making inroads there and says Tiberi’s departure is an opportunity for them. “It will take a very good combination of a strong candidate, real resources, but most importantly, the most important ingredient that I think partly led to this decision the constituents of this district, in particular, have been more outspoken and more out on the street, demanding better of their congressman than any in the state. The voters, the activists, have literally had missing signs posted all over this district,” Pepper explains. He says Democratic constituents have been trying, to no avail, to get access to Tiberi for months now to talk about health care and other issues. Pepper thinks accessibility will be a big issue in the next election.

Tiberi will resign at the end of January to begin serving as the new Ohio Business Roundtable President and CEO. The current leader of that group makes more than $692,000 in pay and compensation, but the amount of Tiberi’s package has not been disclosed. 

Tags: 
Pat Tiberi
Ohio Business Roundtable
U.S. Congress
12th congressional district
Ohio Republican Party
Ohio Democratic Party
Gov John Kasich
Andy Brenner
Rob Secaur
Steve Cuckler
David Pepper

Related Content

Facebook's Tenth Data Center Will Be Built In Ohio

By Aug 15, 2017
New Albany
Jo ingles

Facebook plans to build its tenth data center in New Albany in Central Ohio, to open in 2019. The huge $750 million project in Central Ohio comes with a mixture of local and state funding incentives. 

Mandel Calling For Rematch Against Brown For U.S. Senate Seat

By Dec 7, 2016
YouTube

Republican state Treasurer Josh Mandel is calling for a rematch with Democrat Sherrod Brown. Mandel wants Brown’s U.S. Senate seat. And he seems to be leaning on the momentum of Donald Trump.

Ohio Republican Party Files Elections Complaint

By Nov 3, 2016
Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party is taking issue with the Ohio Democratic Party over its slate card that has been sent to Ohio voters.

It's A Crowded Race For Ohio Governor Already

By May 12, 2017
Jo Ingles

During the past week, two more candidates officially launched their campaigns for governor in 2018. Two Republican candidates have launched their campaigns, with two more expected soon. Another four are running in the Democratic primary. And yet no Democrat has officially announced their intent to run for a down ticket race. So why does it seem all of these candidates want to be governor? 

Democratic Gubernatoral Candidates Agree To Up To Six Debates Statewide

By Aug 14, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Starting next month, the Ohio Democratic Party will hold as many as six debates in the upcoming months to introduce voters its candidates for governor next year. 